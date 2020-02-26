Recipe: Garlic Bisque by Richard Bragiel

As February quickly comes to a close and spring looms around the corner there are still plenty of chilly if not cold evenings ahead of us. One of my favorite defenses during the season is simply a warm pot of goodness resting on the stove for an all-day indulgence.

Today, I’m going to guide you through a Garlic Bisque recipe I developed out of the need to satisfy a persistent customer’s request.

What is the difference between soup and bisque? Soup in general contains meats and vegetables that are cooked in water until the flavor of the ingredients is extracted into the broth. Bisque is a blended soup of French origin that traditionally is thicker and smoother than other soups and generally contains cognac or wine.

Roasted Garlic Bisque

10 garlic cloves

8 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup white onion (diced)

1/3 cup celery (diced)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart vegetable stock — add or subtract a 1/2 cup

1 pint heavy cream

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon tumeric

1/4 cup fresh chives (garnish)

Lightly coat garlic cloves with EVOO & kosher salt, pan roast over med/high or wrap in foil and oven roast (350 degrees) until golden brown, about (30-45 minutes). Let cool then mince in food processor.

Heat a Dutch oven or heavy sauce pan over medium heat, add butter, onions and celery. Heat and stir until soft and translucent, add roasted garlic and slowly incorporate flour creating a roux. Let mixture cook on low/medium heat stirring constantly until a blonde/brown color is achieved. Remember when developing a roux BE PATIENT, you need to cook the flour and achieve color or your soup will taste like flour.

Slowly add vegetable stock and remaining spices. Bring to a slow boil and let simmer 10-15 minutes. Mixture will begin to thicken, turn down heat, add most of heavy cream and puree with hand blender. (you will need to adjust stock/cream mixture to achieve desired consistency)

Ladle bisque into bowls and garnish with fresh chives.

Mangia mangia!

