‘Relaunch’ exhibition at Courthouse Gallery in Carson City

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents its exhibition, Relaunch, by artist Mark Brandvik at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery. The exhibition will be in the gallery through Jan. 28. The Courthouse is located at 885 E. Musser St., Carson City. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Brandvik’s Relaunch at CCAI’s Courthouse Gallery revisits his artist residency 5-4-3-2-1 staged at Art Production Fund P3 Studio at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas in 2014.

During the residency, an artwork depicting an iconic image was developed week by week and layer by layer with the help of a studio assistant and guests of the property under the guidance and direction of the artist.

Each guest had the opportunity to contribute to the development of the artwork by adding distinct images and passages to the transparent surface of the corresponding layer for that week using sprays, stencils, and hand painting in an effort to build up the monochromatic color field.

Each week a new layer was started and completed with a different CMYK color glaze until the fully realized image emerged. The interactive residency and the historic iconic image both celebrated the individual and collective creative capital required to achieve aspirational goals.

The year of that project marked the 45th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, and with the artist having completed a personal 50th anniversary Apollo 11 pilgrimage in 2019, Relaunch restages with a new perspective the final major in-studio artwork from 5-4-3-2-1 along with a selection of artifacts and ephemera related to the project.

Brandvik said that “time and place are important notions as many elements in my artwork reflect and capture the elusiveness and temporality of architectural landscapes, postcard romanticism, 45 mph drive-bys, and historical dramas. My work often involves a multi-layered material and technical approach that incorporates conventions and traditions from disciplines such as architecture, graphic arts, photography, video, commercial sign design, mural painting, and carpentry that position my practice in a larger creative context.”

Brandvik received his BFA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 1996 and his MFA at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1998. His work was included in ‘Tilting the Basin’ Contemporary Nevada: State of the State at the Nevada Museum of Art, Reno, Top Ten Now Los Angeles, New American Paintings No. 60, and was recognized in Las Vegas Weekly as Best of 2014 for Narrative Sculpture. Recent exhibitions have taken place in New Orleans, Syracuse, and Las Vegas. The artist is the recipient of grants, commissions, and residencies, and has been involved with several community art-related endeavors for over 25 years. His work has been featured in exhibitions and public art projects in the United States, Canada, and Europe, and can be found in private, public, and corporate collections. In addition to his art practice, Brandvik has taught studio art since 1997 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and the College of Southern Nevada. The artist lives and maintains a studio in downtown Las Vegas.

Josie Glassberg wrote the exhibition essay for Relaunch. She is a freelance writer whose work has regularly appeared in Double Scoop Art News, the Reno News & Review, and Fibonacci magazine. She attended St. Olaf College for printmaking and enjoys writing about art in the West when she’s not busy with her main gig as a garden teacher. During her free time, Josie likes to swim and hang out with her 8-year-old.

Carlos Ramirez, Western Nevada College Latino Leadership Academy student, provided a Spanish language translation of the exhibition’s wall text.

CCAI is an artist-centered not-for-profit organization committed to community engagement in contemporary visual arts through exhibitions, illustrated talks, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online activities.

The Initiative is funded by the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, John and Grace Nauman Foundation, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Carson City Cultural Commission, Kaplan Family Charitable Fund, U.S. Bank Foundation, NV Energy Corporation, Southwest Gas Corporation Foundation, Steele & Associates LLC, and CCAI sponsors and members.

In addition, support has been provided by Nevada Humanities through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

For information, visit CCAI’s website at http://www.ccainv.org.