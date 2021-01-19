Rhyolite, Nevada to be focus of online lecture Jan. 21

The Cook Bank Building in Rhyolite.

Courtesy Tahoenathan

Jonah S. Blustain, BLM assistant field manager, will present a lecture, “More than a Ghost Town: Cultural Resource Management in the Phantom City of Rhyolite, Nevada” on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The ghost town of Rhyolite, is one of the more challenging public resources to manage. The town was originally the site of a large gold strike in 1904. By 1907, the early tent city had become a veritable metropolis. Rhyolite had running water, municipal utilities, three railroads, and a swimming pool.

The boom ended as soon as it began, aided by the 1907 financial panic. With no viable mines, Rhyolite soon became a ghost town.

Located on public land adjacent to the town of Beatty and the main entrance to Death Valley National Park, Rhyolite receives approximately 250,000 visitors per year. The Bureau of Land Management is tasked with managing the town’s historical values and recreational opportunities for future generations.

This lecture will cover some of the site’s current management challenges, the solutions developed by the BLM, and the ways the public can get involved in preserving a unique, irreplaceable resource.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For information about attending, contact David Bugli at 775-883-4154 or send an email to Dcbugli@aol.com and he will provide you with a meeting link (or a meeting ID with passcode).