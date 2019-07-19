Round up rhubarb for savory, sweet summer recipes

Many of us in Northern Nevada include rhubarb in our summer gardens. It is an abundant and versatile perennial vegetable with many medicinal and culinary uses. For hundreds of years, people have utilized the rhizome (root) system of rhubarb in medicines to treat ailments such as gastrointestinal and kidney issues. When utilizing this plant in food products, be sure to only use the stalks, as the leaves themselves contain high levels of oxalic acid, which can be poisonous. However, the stalks are highly nutritious and packed with dietary fiber, protein, vitamins C, K, and B complex, calcium, potassium, manganese, and magnesium.

Because the flavor of rhubarb is slightly sour, it is often paired with strawberry in desserts and jams for a classic summer treat. For a twist on the classic, our dessert recipe pairs rhubarb with blueberries for a delectably sweet but lightly sour dessert sauce. Come into Gather to try our blueberry rhubarb cobbler made by Dana’s Desserts of Carson City.

Roasted quail with a fresh rhubarb thyme sauce

Recipes by Howard Jachens, executive chef at Gather

Roasted Quail

Serves 4

4 whole body quail

6 tablespoons olive oil 6 sprigs of fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove the thyme leaves from stems. Coat each quail with olive oil and season with the fresh thyme, salt, and pepper. Lightly coat glass baking dish with olive oil. Place quail in the glass baking dish and put in a preheated oven. Bake 45 minutes or until golden brown and juices of birds run clear.

While the quail are roasting, make the rhubarb thyme sauce.

Rhubarb Thyme Sauce

Makes 4 Cups

1 cup granulated sugar 1/2 cup water

8 cups chopped rhubarb

2 tablespoons fresh thyme

Bring water and sugar to a boil and add rhubarb. Cook rhubarb and water mixture, stirring frequently, until sauce thickens (approximately 10 to 15 minutes). After quail are finished roasting, pour sauce over quail and serve. This sauce can also be refrigerated and served cold.

Rustic horseradish and rhubarb mash

16 red potatoes

1/2 cup chopped and cooked rhubarb 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1/2 cup heavy cream (or milk)

Salt and pepper to taste

Chop rhubarb and sauté until soft. Boil potatoes until soft and drain. Combine all ingredients and whip together with a hand mixer. You may prefer to use a ricer instead of a hand mixer for the potatoes; if so, rice potatoes into a large pot or bowl then mix in remaining ingredients using a large spoon.

Blueberry Rhubarb Sauce

Makes 4 Cups

1/2 lb chopped rhubarb

1 pint blueberries, rough chopped 1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon local honey

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

Combine all ingredients in a medium sauce pan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir and cover. Simmer for 10 minutes until rhubarb is tender and sauce thickens. Chill in refrigerator until cool. Perfect for pouring over yogurt, ice cream, or pancakes.

If you have some sauce leftover, use it as a mixer in a margarita or other cocktail of your choice for a refreshing summer cocktail. Enjoy!

Angela Bullentini Wolf is owner/manager of Gather, a farm to table, fine casual restaurant located at 402 N. Carson St. in downtown Carson City.