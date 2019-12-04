Santa Trains steam up Saturday at railroad museum in Carson City

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City launches its 35th year of Santa Train this weekend and tickets are available online and at the museum’s depot.

The Santa Trains will be running every 30 minutes the weekends of Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children and their families ride in rail cars pulled behind the historic Virginia & Truckee Railroad #25 steam locomotive. On their way around the museum’s track, Santa Claus hands out candy canes to all the riders.

Tickets are $5 for all riders. Children 2 and younger who sit in an adult’s lap are free.

Inside the Wabuska Depot, youngsters can write letters to Santa or partake in other activities.

Advance tickets are available online. A certain amount of tickets are available for online ticket purchase each weekend. Online ticket sales close 24 hours before departure. Those who purchase tickets online will still need to pick them up at will call.

Walk-up tickets also available for purchase for every ride on event days.

The Santa Trains are run in partnership with the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is located at 2180 S. Carson St., in Carson City.