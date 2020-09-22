Santa’s Drive-Thru Village to replace Polar Express in Carson City

The V&T Railway is replacing the popular Polar Express train ride this year with Santa’s Drive-Thru Village.

“While we are saddened to cancel Polar Express this year, we are excited to introduce Santa’s Drive-Thru Village and a virtual Polar Express VIP package, two events that will keep the holiday magic alive,” said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager for V&T Railway. “Santa’s Drive-Thru Village will be a socially-distanced event where guests can visit Santa’s North Pole home from the safety of their car.”

The drive-thru event will take place at the East Gate Depot and feature a light show, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and dozens of elves preparing for Christmas. The event is 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-24. Tickets are $20 per vehicle. Reserve vouchers by calling 877-724-5007 or visiting http://www.vtrailway.com.

V&T Railway is also offering a Polar Express VIP package this year. It includes four each of ceramic 2020 souvenir mugs with hot chocolate mix, Polar Express cookies, silver bells, and golden tickets, a copy of the Polar Express movie and a letter from Santa. Packages can be purchased through http://www.vtrailway.com for $75, plus shipping or can be picked up in person at the Eastgate Depot beginning Nov. 15. Additional sets, which include a mug, cookie, bell, and ticket, are available for $20 apiece.

For information, visit http://www.vtrailway.com or find the V&T Railway on Facebook and Instagram.