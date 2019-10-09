Seeliger Elementary hosts annual pumpkin patch Saturday in Carson City

Celebrating nearly three decades of turning the round, orange members of the squash family into memorable Halloween carving traditions, Seeliger Elementary School in Carson City will host its 27th annual Pumpkin Patch on Saturday.

The pumpkin patch runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, 2800 Saliman Road in Carson City. The community is invited to this annual tradition, which brings hearty pumpkin pickings, games, food and fun to the outdoor quad. All proceeds go toward Seeliger classrooms to pay for field trips and extras for the children.

This year’s fall festival will feature a raffle, dunk tank, craft fair, silent auction, cake walk, carnival games, prizes, food, bake sale, pumpkins, jugglers, bouncy castle, wagon rides and other family fun.