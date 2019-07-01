Senior Follies present ‘Under the Big Top’ with ticket sales benefitting Meals on Wheels Carson City

Cost: $10 per ticket; Free for children four and under

Tickets for Under the Big Top, the 2019 circus-themed, multi-generational production of the Senior Follies are now available for show dates July 12-14.

Tickets are $10 each may be purchased at the Carson City Senior Center, online at https://www.carsoncityseniorcenter.org/follies-under-big-top or at the door an hour before the performance at the Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William St., Carson City. Show times are 7 p.m. on July 12; 2 p.m. on July 13; and 2 p.m. on July 14. Children aged four and under are admitted for free.

“This year our audience will enjoy the antics of an amazing circus theme,” said four-time Follies director, Toni VanCleave. “We’ve got the bearded lady, a strong man, a gypsy fortune teller and much more circus fun. Making a return appearance this year is the community favorite Golden Girls, Barbara Halverson-Magee, Pat Johnson and Alyce Dickson.”

The Follies, which is celebrating its 22nd year of production, is also celebrating the 92nd birthday of nine-year show veteran, Marco Gentile.

“The Follies is an annual fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Carson City, and we love being able to give something to the community,” VanCleave said. “We also really just enjoy performing with the lights and the audience interaction. It’s such a great production to be proud of.”

Proceeds from the production go directly to Meals on Wheels Carson City, which provides meals for nearly 300 homebound seniors daily and is on track to provide more than 90,000 nutritious meals to local seniors this year.