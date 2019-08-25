NEW WASHOE CITY — September events at Washoe Lake State Park include an evening hike through the sand dunes, a birdwatching program, a morning walk through the Day Use Area, and a night hike. Reservations are required for the evening hike and the night hike. Reservations can be made by calling 775-687-4319 or e-mailing wlsp@parks.nv.gov. The park entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. There is no additional charge for these programs.

Evening Hike

Reservations are required for this evening hike through the sand dunes. The hike is approximately 2.5-mile round trip and involves hiking in loose sand. Participants should wear good hiking boots, bring water and a flashlight, and dress in layers for the weather.

WHEN: Sept. 14, 6:30-8 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Washoe Lake State Park Equestrian Parking Area. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Blvd. approximately four miles. The park entrance is on the left. Turn right past the fee booth, pass the campground, and follow the short gravel road to the Equestrian Area.

Birdwatching in the Wetlands

Meet park staff at the wetlands parking lot for a birdwatching walk. Participants should bring binoculars and bird guides if possible, as limited supplies are available to borrow during the program. Participants should also bring insect repellant, water, sun protection, and a camera.

WHEN: Sept. 21, 9-10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Meet at the wetlands parking area on the south end of the lake. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Blvd. approximately two miles. The wetlands parking area is on the left.

Walk in the Park

Meet at the Maze parking lot for this easy walk through the park’s Day Use Area. This walk is less than one mile in length. Topics will include Washoe Lake’s natural and cultural history, plants, and wildlife.

WHEN: Sept. 22, 8-9 a.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Washoe Lake State Park Maze Parking Lot. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Blvd. approximately four miles. The park entrance is on the left. Turn left past the fee booth and it’s the first parking lot on the right.

Night Hike

Reservations are required for this 1.5-mile round-trip night hike to the gazebo above the Deadman’s Creek Trail. Meet at the Maze parking lot for this night hike and a brief astronomy program. Participants should bring a flashlight, good hiking boots, water, insect repellant, and dress in layers for the weather.

WHEN: Sept. 28, 7:30-9 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Washoe Lake State Park Maze Parking Lot. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Blvd. approximately four miles. The park entrance is on the left. Turn left past the fee booth and it’s the first parking lot on the right.