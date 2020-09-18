Silver closes out Flatbed Concert Series on Saturday in Carson City

Silver performs on the Flatbed Stage this Saturday in Carson City.

IF YOU GO Air Quality: The Brewery Arts Center says to check its Facebook page for updates on Saturday. If the air quality is unhealthy, the concert will be canceled. The show starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. The flatbed stage will make its way through the west side of Carson City and will stop wherever people are safely gathering. The BAC strongly encourages social distancing and especially wearing masks when they stop by the larger, open spaces and parks to perform a few songs. The BAC will be giving out goodie bags and art kits for the kids and facemasks if you need one. View the route online: https://bit.ly/2EjnC0U

Silver finishes out the Brewery Art Center’s Flatbed Concert Series on Saturday. Greg Gilmore said he’s happy to be playing in front of a live crowd since they have not been playing any shows due to the pandemic.

“We’re definitely excited to get back into the groove of things — at least for one show,” Gilmore said.

The five-piece band from Reno describes themselves as a callback to great Rock ‘n’ Roll. The band features Gilmore on guitar and vocals; Brendon Lund on bass; Adam Landis on keys, Jeffrey Knight on drums and Josh Kisor on lead guitar. They’ve been together since 2016.

Gilmore said Carson City shows are always fun with good crowds and he enjoys the scenery.

“People love their live music in Carson City, so we love playing there because of that,” he said. “It’s always a pleasure to play there.”

Silver will have something special for the crowd on Saturday when they debut 10 songs from a new album. They’ve never played these songs in front of a crowd due to the pandemic.

“This is the first time we just recorded the songs before anyone has heard them live,” Gilmore said. “It’ll be nice to play some of those for the first time.”

The band has been traveling to Sacramento to work on the album with Joe Johnston of Pus Cavern. Gilmore said Johnston has worked with many acclaimed artists, including the band Cake.

“He’s a platinum-certified recording engineer,” Gilmore said. “I’m a big fan of Cake and always liked how their records sounded, so I sought him out.”

Gilmore said the album is in the mastering stage and going through final mixes. They’re unsure when they will have it finished and release it because of the uncertainty of how things are going, but Gilmore said they hope to have it out by at least next spring. The album will be the band’s first full-length work. They have released two EPs since they first formed in 2016.

The band’s goals involve getting the new record out to the right people.

“At this point, I’m super proud of this record that we’re working on,” Gilmore said. “I’m really comfortable with the songs and their ability for radio play.”

Without live shows, Gilmore said he’s also been working on a mail-in record club with Spike McGuire, of Loud As Folk. It is a service that brings local music to people. The idea is to send out a compilation packed with a mix of unreleased live and studio recordings from Loud As Folk’s vaults. It is a monthly service that delivers either electronically or physical copies based on the tier of subscription. Check it out at http://www.loudasfolk.com.