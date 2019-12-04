Sisolaks to officiate over tree lighting in Carson City

Since 1988, the Silver & Snowflakes Festival of Lights has heralded in Carson City’s holiday season. The festival has grown from a simple tree lighting on the Capitol grounds to involving the entire downtown core, attracting thousands.

The Carson City fifth graders have been practicing for their debut on the Capitol steps since the end of October. This year, 369 students from the Carson City School District, Bethlehem Lutheran, Saint Teresa of Avila, and Carson Montessori will sing Christmas songs. Special appearances by Santa Claus and The Grinch help lead the children in song.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak will attend their first Carson City holiday event. The First Lady will be responsible for flipping the switch at 6 p.m. to light the official tree on the Capitol grounds. Mayor Robert Crowell and Carson City’s First Lady Susan Crowell also will be in attendance. All of downtown will be lit until shortly after the New Year.

Carson Street will be closed between 4-7:30 p.m. to allow for free pedestrian movement between Robinson and Fifth Streets. Free sleigh rides begin at 4:30 p.m.

After the lighting event, carolers from Carson and Sierra Lutheran high schools will entertain diners in the various restaurants

Many downtown restaurants are offering festival special drinks and food offerings. The Carson Nugget will be offering children the opportunity to choose a free cuddly stuffed toy following the tree lighting. Various establishments are offering free hot chocolate and cookies.

Silver & Snowflakes Festival of Lights could not be possible without the cooperation of the State of Nevada and the buildings and grounds crew and the City of Carson City funds. The event is proudly produced by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce.

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Free Sleigh Rides start in front of the Capitol.

5:30- 6 p.m.: Carson fifth graders perform on Capitol steps.

6 p.m.: Official tree lighting. First Lady Kathy Sisolak lights the city.

6:15-7:30 p.m.: Sleigh rides continue.

Post tree lighting: Children are invited to the Carson Nugget to take photos with Santa and the Grinch and to select a stuffed toy and enjoy hot cocoa courtesy of the Carson Nugget. The Downtown Business Association will offer free cookies.

Caroling by Carson High and Sierra Lutheran High will begin in the various downtown restaurants.

All events previously scheduled on McFadden Plaza have been canceled due to the high possibility of inclement weather. The Carson & Mills Railroad will not be running on Saturday due to inclement weather.