Spring into reading, learning and creating with the Carson City Library

Library Assistant Jana Wiersma leads participants in a craft during Art Night Out at the Carson City Library, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. With the library closed to the public temporarily, those interested can still participate in many offerings virtually.

Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum

The Carson City Library is continuing to offer a busy spring with a selection of online events taking place in April in honor of National Poetry Month, Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, STEAM and more.

To sign up for any of the programs listed below, or for more information, email creativelearning@carsoncitylibrary.org.

Let’s Talk April

Date: Wednesday, April 1

Times: 9 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

Description: For all ages. Join the library team and learn about all the virtual programming available in April. Meet the Creative Learning staff and see how to participate in the selection of online events.

Virtual Family Storytime

Date: Thursday, April 2

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Platform: Facebook Live

Description: For pre-kindergarten – children not yet in elementary school and families. Join in virtually for a special Citizen Science storytime. The staff will be reading about the importance of bugs as well as getting familiar with the GLOBE Observer’s Mosquito Tracker citizen science project. A new themed family storytime will occur each Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Virtual Hour of Code

Date: Friday, April 3

Time: 4 p.m.

Platform: Zoom

Description: For ages 10-17. If you enjoy, or think you’d enjoy, coding, then sign up for one hour of computer programming each month. No experience necessary. In April, you’ll code your own game and raise awareness for protecting the environment with Eco Warriors #Trashtag. Visit carsoncitylibrary.org and view the Calendar to learn about more coding courses coming up.

Virtual National Poetry Month

Date: Saturday, April 4

Time: 3 p.m.

Platform: Zoom

Description: For ages 14+. Learn about online poetry resources, different poetic forms — and the Carson City Library challenge to write a poem based on selected paintings.

Virtual JV Library Club

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Platform: Google Hangouts

Description: For middle school students. Middle school students in Carson City who love the library are encouraged to join the JV Library Club and help plan future programming. The library wants to know your ideas about how to make the library more fun.

Virtual Makers Club

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 4 p.m.

Platform: Facebook and YouTube

Description: For elementary school ages. If you like to make and create, join the library for STEAM activities each month. For this session, participants will learn how to upcycle plastic bags into plarn and create their own jump rope in celebration of Earth Day.

Virtual Off the Shelf Book Club

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 4 p.m.

Platform: Zoom

Description: For ages 18+. If you’re a book-lover looking to make new friends, pick up any book you’ve been putting off from your “To Be Read” pile and join us virtually to discuss it. Each attendee will get the opportunity to chat about which book they chose, why they were putting it off, and what inspired them about the book.

Virtual Art Night Out

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 4 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, YouTube, and Zoom

Description: For ages 18+. Every month, the library explores a different technique to use art to help de-stress. In April, use household items you already have and learn how to make something creative, useful and helpful to the environment.

Virtual Earth Day Celebration

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 4 p.m.

Platform: Facebook and YouTube

Description: For all ages. Join your library team in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Learn how to create your own nature journal while also social distancing.

Tutor.com Hours Extension

In addition to the recent virtual programs set up, another update is the library’s Tutor.com subscription now has extended hours for live tutoring, from 1-9 p.m. — which can be helpful for families with children attending school at home.



Socrates Resource

Socrates provides more than two million questions in math, English language arts, sight words and science for grades K-6, as well as math through grade 8. Socrates includes a powerful educator command center that allows teachers or tutors to view where students need help, assign homework, print worksheets, test and benchmark, group students and more. For library access: 1. Choose “Create an account”; 2. Enter the activation code CCLDNV; 3. Enter your email address and be sure to verify your account.



Scholastic Learn at Home Resource

Scholastic provides 20 days’ worth of active learning journeys designed to reinforce and sustain educational opportunities for those students who are unable to attend school.

Upcoming virtual events this month and beyond include classes in Google apps, Windows 10 and more as well as celebrating technology and science.

About the Carson City Library

The library serves a city of more than 54,000 people and several outlying communities. As a center for knowledge and discovery, the library is committed to inspiring learning, facilitating connection and creating opportunity for its community. The library is a regional leader with its focus on workforce and STEM-skill development for all ages. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncitylibrary.org.