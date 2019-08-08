Support local business at the Carson City farmers market, by Linda Marrone

This week is National Farmers Market Week and communities across the country will celebrate their local farmers markets. It’s a good time to show your gratitude and support for local food and farmers. By shopping at the Carson Farmers Market, you help keep family farming viable and grow healthy communities by keeping dollars in our local economy. Farmers Markets increase access to fresh nutritional food for seniors who receive Senior Coupons, mothers and young children on WIC, SNAP recipients who get double value with their purchase thanks to funding from Double Up Food Bucks Las Vegas and continued support by Partnership Carson City not to mention our thousands of loyal shoppers who have been with us for 12 years.

Did you know that Carson City has had a farmers market in town for 25 years? Shirley Sponsler started the first one in 1994 with help from Bob McFadden, Candy Duncan and Mary Walker. It started out on 3rd Street at Curry, then moved to Telegraph Street and eventually out to the Pony Express Pavilion. I remember shopping at all those locations.

As demand grows for fresh, local food and shoppers seek relationships with the farmers that make such food possible, farmers markets are strengthening local economies. Research shows that farmers markets spur spending at neighboring businesses. I would say the top reasons for shopping at your local farmers market would be enjoying produce at the peak of freshness along with knowing where your food comes and the benefits of connecting with your community because the Carson Farmers Market has become the place to be on Saturday morning.

On a last note, if you missed shopping at the market last Saturday, you missed the first week of Faye Alberta peaches. They will be available for a few more weeks and then my sources tell me the O’Henry’s will take their place. These are two of my favorite varieties. When you come to the Farmers Market this week, be sure to thank our farmers and let them know you appreciate them. No farms, no food.

This salad you see in the photo is truly a farmers market salad. Everything in it came from the market (except the fresh mozzarella). You can adapt it to whatever suits you and if you add grilled chicken, sausage or beef from one of our vendors it would be a meal. The lettuce is from Pleasant Valley Farms, the tomatoes and cucumbers from Holley Farms, the purple onion Chucks Farm, the corn from Rodriquez Ranch, the melon from Minton Farms, the zucchini from First Fruit Sustainable, the olive oil and balsamic from Caleola and the basil from our garden. You can make this salad for two or 10, really however many you need to serve. Enjoy the fresh bounty of everything our market has to offer.