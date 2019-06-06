‘Survivors’ and ‘Space Shuttle’ topics for weekend Western Nevada College presentations

Mike Thomas’ topics for his June presentations about survival and aerospace at Western Nevada College’s Jack C. Davis Observatory should generate interest among community members.

On Friday, Thomas will give a presentation on “Survivors.” Thomas will present amazing, true survival stories during this lecture.

On Saturday, Thomas will shift his focus to the “Space Shuttle” and discuss the United States’ space delivery system.

Both lectures are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.; doors to the observatory open at 7 p.m.

The observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. on Saturday nights for Star Parties. The Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts these Star Parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy.

Newcomers are always welcome.

The observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive in Carson City.