Teri Vance: International Film Weekend returns last weekend of February

The International Film Weekend is returning to Carson City this year with an earlier start time for the featured movies to accommodate more audience participation.

“We’re going to have a ‘cafe’ after each of the films,” said organizer Linda Bellegray. “We’ll have tables set up just like a cafe, and each table will talk about their thoughts with each other. Then each table will share what they observed.”

The films will begin an hour earlier than usual 6 p.m. Feb. 27-29.

“We had several people in past years say they’d love to stay and talk about the film, but it’s over too late and they have to get home,” Bellegray said. “This way, they will have more time to discuss the film.”

“We want to bring in films that show global awareness and appreciation for cultural diversity. We want people to understand social issues facing all humanity, no matter where you are around the globe.”—Linda Bellegray

The film weekend came to be after members of a local book group wanted to see the silver-screen adaptations of the books they read. It has since grown into an annual festival — in its seventh year — showcasing movies from around the world.

The films selected to be featured must deal with themes of universal humanity as well as exhibit elevated craftsmanship.

“We want to bring in films that show global awareness and appreciation for cultural diversity,” Bellegray said. “We want people to understand social issues facing all humanity, no matter where you are around the globe.”

The festival will begin with student independent films being shown 3-5 p.m. Feb. 27 and 28. The first feature film is “Departures,” a Japanese film about a cellist who returns to his hometown after losing his job.

“Mar Adentro,” a Spanish drama about a paraplegic man’s love for two women, will be shown Feb. 28.

The Turkish film “Kedi” will be shown 4 p.m. Feb. 29, with the Danish feature “Babette’s Feast” — about a cook and housekeeper who wins the lottery — starting at 6 p.m.

The festival is produced in partnership with Friends of the Carson City Library.

Bellegray said the film weekend incorporates the library’s goal of promoting literacy, interaction and cultural awareness.

“It’s going together, seeing a beautiful film and having the pleasure of chatting with other people about what they just experienced,” she said.

Refreshments and decaffeinated coffee will be served at the cafe.