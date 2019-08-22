The Brevet closes Carson City Levitt AMP concert series

WHAT: The Brevet with opening act New Wave Crave at the Levitt AMP Concert Series presented by The Change Companies

Southern California rockers The Brevet are closing out the Levitt AMP Concert Series in Carson City on Saturday. This will be the last concert of the outdoor series that the Brewery Arts Center hosts.

This will be the Brevet’s first time playing in Carson City. The band from Orange County has kicked its touring into high gear after releasing its second album, “LEGS” in 2017, and playing more than 160 shows in 2018.

“After the album came out, it kept snowballing into more tours,” said frontman Aric Chase Damm.

They’ve also performed on a larger level at Bottlerock Napa Valley in Napa, Calif., and Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del. He said the crowd at Bottlerock was full of music lovers and were engaged with their set.

“It definitely felt like where our music should be,” he said. “It felt great hearing it in a space like that.”

Drummer David Aguiar, guitarist John Kingsley, and bassist Julian Johnson join Damm to make The Brevet. Together they create a melting pot of all their influences, as Damm describes, to create their sound. He said the music has elements of folk and folk rock in there as a base.

After meeting audiences all across the nation and gaining experience through extensive touring, Damm said the band’s live performance is tuned in.

“We try our best to really engage the audience and put on an energetic live show,” he said.

The Brevet makes use of social media and Spotify to get their music out. They also have created several music videos and posted them to YouTube. Damm said it’s important to make videos and they’ll continue to make them as long as they can. Their video for the song “All You Need to Know” has accumulated more than 116K views. Check it out at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gwqt24_HG6E.

“It’s cool to see what people can do with our music through videos and their creativity as well,” he said.

For the future, The Brevet wants to continue touring, and they hope to get more music recorded. Damm said the band is in the studio recording new songs and content. They plan to release some new material by early 2020.

“We want to keep building our audience and building our crowds and continue to expand our reach,” he said.

Damm said The Brevet is looking forward to playing in Carson City for the first time.

“We’re excited for the show; it’s going to be a fun one.”