This weekend last chance for Carson City Farmers Market

Fall has arrived and with that signals the end of the Carson Farmers Market for another year. The market has run 18 weeks and it seems to go by so fast. Our new market manager, Breana Coons, has done a great job and it shows in the number of people at the market every Saturday. The market is a gathering place for a lot of people and a camaraderie exits. You can sit have a cup of coffee and a bite to eat while listening to local musicians. It’s a chance to chat with your friends and neighbors. You can actually meet and get to know the people that grow your food.

This is a good week to pay a visit to the rest of the vendors to stock up on honey, olive oil, lavender dog treats and visit the artisans. It’s not too soon to be thinking about the “C” word and get a few presents socked away for December.

We have to thank the city for their continued support; Office of Business Development, Board of Supervisors, Park and Recreation, RACC, the Sheriff’s Office and their volunteers. We appreciate our surrounding businesses and neighbors too. And last but not least all of our loyal customers who show up each week and support our farmers and vendors, a BIG thank you.

Keep up with your favorite farmers and vendors on FB and see what they have to offer in the coming months. Once the market ends you can drive out to Eagle Valley Ranch on Saturday to purchase their eggs and meat. Check the NevadaGrown website for CSA’s and local farm stands. Butler Meats is just down the street and stop by Comma Coffee some morning. Have a good fall and winter. Spring will be here before you know it.

The recipe I’m sharing today is from my good friend Charlie Abowd from Adele’s. He and his wife, Karen, were at last Saturday’s market graciously doing a cooking demo of this delicious Gazpacho. There were so many comments on his FB post of people that could not make it to the market that I thought I should share his recipe. It looks hard but it’s not once you have all your ingredients assembled and your tomatoes peeled and seeded. He put everything in the food processor and it was done except for some garnish and we used the corn chips from Bella Vita. We picked up all the fresh ingredients at the market, enjoy.

Gazpacho

4 Large Ripe Tomatoes— Lightly blanched, peeled, cut in half; Squeeze out excess juice and seeds lightly.

¾ Cup Peeled Cucumber— Coarsely chopped

½ Cup Chopped Sweet Onion, Red or White

½ Cup Chopped Red Bell Pepper

½ Cup Pimento Stuffed Olives

4 Cloves of Garlic Peeled

1/4 Cup Sherry Vinegar

1/4 Cup Sherry Wine — Preferably not a Cream Sherry

1 Bunch Cilantro

1 Tablespoon Cumin

1 Tablespoon of Chili Sauce or to taste — Cholula or Tapatio but not Tabasco

Maldon Flaked Sea Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper to taste

Garnish — Crumbled Goat Cheese; Chopped Green Onions; Chopped Cilantro; Toasted Pine Nuts

Put Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives and Garlic in a blender or food processor with the Vinegar. Blend to a semi-smooth consistency. Then add Cilantro, Cumin, Chili Sauce and Sherry Wine and pulse until thoroughly mixed. Chef Charlie Abowd prefers texture to Gazpacho so suggests not over-blending. Add salt and pepper to taste (start with 1 teaspoon of Maldon flaked sea salt and ¼-teaspoon pepper).

Chill the soup and then put into serving bowls, garnish and serve

Recipe for 6 servings