Thomas the Tank Engine coming to Virginia City

Day Out with Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 will take place in Virginia City on Oct. 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27,

The event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the Thomas & Friends series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the 1870 Depot, 166 F St., in Virginia City.

Tickets are $19 plus tax for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).

Tickets are available at 866-468-7630, or by visiting http://www.dayoutwiththomas.com.

For information, contact the railroad at 775-847-0380, virginiatruckee.com.