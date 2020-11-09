Three new trail segments open in Carson City

The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department opened three new segments of trail following the ribbon cutting on Oct. 30. The trails are part of a network of non-motorized paths that connect residents with almost 5,000 acres of Carson City Parks and Open Space within the Carson River/Prison Hill area. Future plans include completing a multi-use path around Prison Hill.

The new trail segments include:

• Prison Hill Trail East, a 1.6-mile-long trail that contours along the east side of Prison Hill from the 5th Street trailhead to the Silver Saddle Ranch entrance with views overlooking Old Buzzy’s Ranch.

• Mexican Ditch Trail Extension, a 0.5-mile segment of trail that winds through the historic Silver Saddle Ranch Complex and it completes an additional segment of the popular Mexican Ditch Trail. From the ranch, a user has options of taking ranch roads that connect to the Mexican Dam, the River Trail, and Carson River Park.

• Buzzy’s Ranch Trail, a unique 1.2-mile-long trail segment connects Carson River Park with Riverview Park and completes a continuous five-mile long trail along the Carson River from Morgan Mill to Mexican Dam. Users will be treated to sweeping views of Prison Hill and the Carson Range as they travel through a working ranch, groves of cottonwood, and past historic ranch machinery. Bird watchers will love this trail, so bring your binoculars and camera.

Because of nearby migratory bird habitat dogs are required to be on a leash for this segment.

Funding for this project came from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act that allows the Bureau of Land Management to sell public land within a specific boundary around Las Vegas. Proceeds from the sale are granted for very specific purposes, in this case under a category for “Parks, Trails and Natural Areas.”

The trails are open to hikers, bicyclists and equestrians, and they are constructed to enable access for everyone including families with small children and those with mobility limitations.