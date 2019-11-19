Time to vote for Levitt AMP concert series

Brewery Arts Center is back in the running to bring a 10-week free, live music series to Carson City next June 6 through Aug. 15.

Sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music, Brewery Arts Center hopes to qualify, once again, as one of the 25 finalists competing for a 2020 Levitt AMP Grant Award.

The Levitt AMP Grant Awards is an exciting matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. Grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series — a free, outdoor concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

Brewery Arts Center submitted the proposal for Carson City. The proposed venue site is The Change Companies stage. Carson City’s proposal is now posted on the Levitt AMP website for public voting: levittamp.org

A successful campaign for Brewery Arts Center requires community participation to get as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to town. Community support, as measured by the number of online votes received, will be one of the key factors considered when the Levitt Foundation determines the 2020 Levitt AMP Grant Award winners.

Supporters are asked to visit levittamp.org/vote to register and vote. Online public voting is now open and ends Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. Once the Top 25 finalists are selected through online public voting, the Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners — which will be announced on Dec. 20.

“This has become a summer tradition in Carson City, bringing people of all ages and backgrounds to the downtown core each week to build community through the power of free, live music,” said BAC Executive Director Gina Lopez Hill in a press release. “We love that not only our citizens but the business community has taken ownership of the series recognizing that if they want to keep talented employees in this competitive market that Carson City has to provide these kind of culturally stimulating, family friendly events.”

Brewery Arts Center asks everyone to spread the word to family, friends, colleagues and

Neighbors and rally the community to sign up and vote for Carson City’s proposal.