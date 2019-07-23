TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony opens concert series at Genoa Lakes

TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus opens its concert series at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club Ballroom at 7 p.m. July 31 with a special program.

Violinist Alex Eisenberg performs Sibelius’ “Violin Concerto,” and young pianist Derek Chien presents the first movement of Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor.” The orchestra also offers Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy.”

Additional performances are scheduled:

July 27, 7 p.m., Reno – Hawkins Amphitheater, Bartley Ranch, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road

Aug. 2, 7 p.m., South Lake Tahoe – St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue

Aug. 4, 4 p.m., Gardnerville – Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane

Having studied at the Moscow Conservatory and in Vienna, Eisenberg has won numerous awards, including First Prize in the Michelangelo Abbado Violin Competition in Sondrio, Italy, the Paolo Brociani special prize for chamber music, and the Concorso Internationale Rameu in France. As a soloist and chamber musician, Alex has performed with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Vienna Soloists, Moscow Symphony, Odessa Philharmonic, Dubrovnik Festival Orchestra, Belgrade Radio Symphony, Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Chien, a 16-year-old student at the Davidson Academy for the Profoundly Gifted on the UNR campus, has already won accolades for his piano playing. He received the highest rating at the Northern Nevada Music Teachers’ Association Festival five years in a row. He placed first in the Silver State competition many times, and has frequently won the Steinway Piano, Rotary Music Competition, and other competitions. He performed this movement of the concerto last February with the UNR Orchestra, after winning the UNR Honors Concerto Competition.

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for youth under 23 ($15 preferred seating).

For information, call 775-298-6989; go to http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/, or e-mail us at ToccataTahoe@gmail.com.