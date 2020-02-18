Tom Petty tribute plays Do Drop In fundraiser in Carson City

The Fuji Park Exhibition Hall will be rockin’ all evening long on March 7 as the Michael Furlong Band presents a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute show, “A Face in the Crowd.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the band will keep the area’s Petty fans on the dance floor until the show wraps up at 10 p.m.

Furlong is the band’s lead vocalist, lead guitarist, songwriter, audio engineer, record and video editor and producer. For three decades they have appeared at casinos, fairs and festivals throughout North America as well as in Japan and islands of the Pacific.

Tom Petty himself commented on Michael Furlong’s tribute performances in a 1996 Rolling Stone interview. The band has also been mentioned on the radio show “Rock Line” and on MTV’s Top 20 Countdown.

Food for the event will be catered by Carson City BBQ. Other attractions include a no-host bar, raffle prizes, silent auctions, and a wine bottle ring toss.

“A Face in the Crowd” is a fundraiser for The Do Drop In, which has served as Carson City’s day center for the homeless and mentally ill since 1998. It’s a charity that depends entirely on fundraisers and donors. The Do Drop In’s parent organization, the Rural Center for Independent Living, receives no grant money from the city, state or federal government, but being an all-volunteer effort, even a little in the way of community support goes a long way.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased from A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St. in Carson City, Vino 100, 1131 Steamboat Pkwy in Reno, or JT Basque, 1426 US-395 in Gardnerville. Tickets can be reserved by calling 775-301-6929.