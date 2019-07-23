Two wildlife awareness talks set for Spooner Lake park

The Nevada Urban Wildlife Coordinator has scheduled two sessions at Spooner Lake Park to tell people how to react to wild animals they may encounter in the area.

The first is Wednesday, July 24 at the park and will deal with a wide range of wild animals from raccoons and coyotes to bears and mountain lions. It will begin at 6 p.m. and is free. The program should last about 40 minutes.

The second is Aug. 3 at the park with a bird walk at 9 a.m. and “Bear Talk” at 10:30 a.m. Participants will learn about the animals that call Spooner Lake home and their role in the Tahoe Basin.

That session is also free and park admission fees are waived for those participating.

Spooner Lake State Park is 1/4 mile north of Highway 50 on State Route 28.

For information, contact Steve Micklus, 775-749-5980, smicklus@parks.nv.gov