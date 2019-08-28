Unauthorized Rolling Stones to play Sunday at Carson Nugget

Rudy Colombini and the Unauthorized Rolling Stones will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Carson Nugget’s Grand Ballroom during the Labor Day weekend.

The group, which performs at various theaters and venues nationwide, will provide a “Tribute to the Rolling Stones” and has opened for major acts including Elton John, Train and other household names.

Tickets start at $15 for general admission with VIP seating available for $30 and VVIP seating available for $40. See the Winners Club inside the Nugget for information or call 775-882-1626 or visit http://www.ccnugget.com.