Washoe Tribe exhibit on display at Western Nevada College

In recognition of National Native American Heritage Month, Western Nevada College is proud to share the history and artwork of the Wahoe (Washiw) Tribe of Nevada and California.

The informative and cultural exhibit will be shown through National Native American Heritage Month (November) in the Atrium Gallery in the Bristlecone Building on the Carson City campus, which is located within the boundaries of the Tribe’s ancestral homelands.

Sylvia Verdugo, the college’s Division Assistant for Professional and Applied Technology, and Lorraine Plympton of Admissions and Records, helped facilitate the showing of the exhibit.

“We are proud to honor the ‘Washeshu’ rich culture and history that is still thriving today,” Verdugo said. “The Culture/Language Resources Department Washoe (Washiw) Tribe of Nevada and California have graciously given us historical photos that have proudly been hung in remembrance of those who have come before us.”

The photos on display demonstrate the cultural relationship and connection of “The People from Here” with the land.

Besides the culture of the Washoe Tribe, the exhibit includes information that contradicts Christopher Columbus as a hero and someone who shouldn’t be celebrated because of accounts of slavery and violence toward Indigenous Peoples.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering while on campus.

Earlier this fall, WNC celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day and National Native American Day.

Verdugo said other Indigenous People-themed events are being planned during the month of November. Upcoming events will be announced through WNC’ social media platforms.