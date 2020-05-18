Western Nevada College hosts Virtual Family Trivia Night on May 21

VIRTUAL FAMILY TRIVIA NIGHT How: Join on the phone, laptop or iPad via Zoom. Instructions will be sent following your sign-up.

When: May 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

More information: WNC Foundation at 775-445-3239 or wnc.edu/foundation.

Join Western Nevada College Foundation and Vice Chancellor Nate Mackinnon on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of virtual family fun.

Test your family’s knowledge, compete for prizes and interact with your community virtually in the No Brainer Virtual Family Trivia Night, supporting the COVID-19 student emergency fund.

Your host for the evening will be Mackinnon, the Nevada System of Higher Education vice chancellor for community colleges.

All ages are welcome. Only 30 teams are available. The cost is $30 per team; $50 for a team and 20 raffle tickets; or $350 for a team, 50 raffle tickets, 8 T-shirts, 8 drink tumblers and a recognition letter and appreciation certificate from WNC President Vincent Solis. Sold separately, raffle tickets are $5 and T-shirts are $20.

Compete against other teams for first- and second-place prizes. There will be many more chances to win raffle prizes.

Proceeds benefit WNC emergency funding, which allows the WNC Foundation to help students and faculty who are facing challenges resulting from measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sign up today by emailing Foundation@WNC.edu, calling 775-445-3239 or visiting the foundation website at wnc.edu/foundation.