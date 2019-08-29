Western Nevada College student art exhibition at the ‘Brick’ in Carson City

The Capital City Arts Initiative’s “Graphically Defined” exhibit continues at the Community Development Building (the Brick), 108 E. Proctor St., Carson City. Seventeen students from Western Nevada College have work in the show. The free exhibit is available to the public 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday through Sept. 12.

“Graphically Defined” includes a wide variety of art media including ceramics, collage, drawing, graphic design, painting and photography that show the diversity of the students’ creativity.

The participating students include Aleda Baker, April Barber, Clair Bridwell, Brian DeForest, Matthew Edwards, Alexis Hernandez, Susan Jack, Fabiola H. Juarez, Michelle Keele, Tracy Mendibles, Jasmine Paluch, Marietta Sophie Paul, Carlos Pulido, Waydd Rechard, Lucas Spencer, Hannah Taylor and Qian Wen (Boone).

Motivation, creative inspiration, and homework assignments for the students came from their professors Jayna Conkey, graphic design, photography; Tom Drakulich, ceramics; and Rachel Stiff, drawing and painting.

Several of Stiff’s Drawing II students completed tromp l’oiel drawings with objects from their own lives combined into cohesive compositions that tell a story. Bringing three-dimensional objects to life on a two-dimensional surface successfully challenged Stiff’s Painting I students who focused on donuts, vegetables and soda cans.

The graphic design students responded creatively to Conkey’s assignments to design a poster about human rights or a global issue of their choice, to create an event poster or draw a portrait of a famous person — all to use design tools and learn color theory.

“CCAI is delighted to work with our partner schools and present their students’ work in the Brick to share with the community,” Sharon Rosse, CCAI executive director, said.

This show is another in CCAI’s ongoing series of student exhibitions in the Brick.

The CCAI is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The Initiative is committed to community building for the area through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies and its online projects.

The CCAI is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, John and Grace Nauman Foundation, Carson City Cultural Commission, Nevada Arts Council, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, NV Energy Foundation, Southwest Gas Corporation Foundation and U.S. Bank Foundation.

For information, visit CCAI’s website at http://www.ccainv.org.