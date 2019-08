Brewery Arts Center’s Wheeled Food Wednesday features King of Kings, Bus Boy, Hot Rodz, Black Rock Bison, and Kona Ice food trucks Wednesday night.

Activities for kids and a selection of beer and wines will also be available.

The event takes place from 5:30-8 p.m. in the BAC parking lot at 511 W. King St.

For information call 775-883-1976, or visit breweryarts.org or the BAC’s Facebook page.