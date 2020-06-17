Whitehats perform Saturday for Carson City Flatbed Truck concert

Musicians Jenera Paxton and Josh Procaccini, known as the Whitehats, will perform in the Brewery Arts Center's Flatbed Truck concert series Saturday in the Seeliger Elementary School and Sonoma Park neighborhoods.

Courtesy

The Brewery Arts Center is bringing its Flatbed Truck concert series to the Seeliger Elementary School and Sonoma Park neighborhoods.

The Whitehats will perform on the flatbed truck stage from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday.

The link to the route is at https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/3200648917 or on the front page of breweryarts.org or Facebook event page and keep up to date their location on their Facebook page or Instagram.

The Whitehats are the duo of Jenera Paxton and Josh Procaccini who play original songs in a variety of genres, from contemporary pop, rock, country, to soul.

“Our volunteers and team at the Brewery Arts Center have been just as disappointed as our community about not being able to produce the Levitt AMP Carson City concert series as planned this year,” said BAC Board President Ken Farley. “However, with the Flatbed Concert series, thanks to our wonderful team and sponsors, we hope to bring a little bit of normalcy back. Last weekend’s response was extraordinary and an escape for everyone involved. We are looking forward to bringing live music to all of Carson City in the coming weeks.”

Last Saturday, Grace Hayes performed as the truck traveled through Carson City’s westside.

This week’s concert is made possible by Miles Construction, which provides the truck, and financial support from The Change Companies, the Nauman Foundation, and Carson Tahoe Hospital.