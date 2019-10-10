Wild Horse Children’s Theater presents ‘Frozen, Jr.’ in Carson City

Wild Horse Children’s Theater is taking Northern Nevada by (snow)storm, presenting Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

Regular performances are Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be a special “Sensory Friendly” at 10 a.m. Dec. 14.

Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a performing arts experience that is welcoming to all families with children with autism or with other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities.

The “Frozen VIP Experience” includes early admittance, VIP seating, meet and greet, sing-along, and photos with Elsa and Anna, plus a special “Frozen” treat!

VIP Experience performances are Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Seating is limited to 30 for the VIP Experience.

Go to the Wild Horse website for information on all special performances.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 student/senior/members, and $10 ages 4-12. Children 3 and under are free accompanied by an adult and do not occupy a seat. Tickets can be purchased on our website at http://www.wildhorsetheater.com, or by calling the Wild Horse Box Office at 775-583-8878.