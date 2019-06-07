Wild Horse Children’s Theater presents ‘Newsies’ in Carson City

Wild Horse Children’s Theater presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway phenomenon, Disney’s “Newsies” on June 28, 29 and 30 and July 5, 6 and 7 in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Based on the true 1899 story of a scrappy group of newsboys in New York City who become unlikely heroes when they rally forces to fight an unscrupulous newspaper tycoon, this inspirational defy-all-odds musical leaps onto the stage with soul-stirring music, amazing heart and stunning, energetic choreography.

Based on the Disney film, “Newsies,” the production brings together an impressive cast of adults and youth who will win hearts with their high-flying dance numbers and rousing vocal score. “Newsies” tells how a band of underdogs took on the most powerful names in New York in a fight for what’s right. The poor and orphaned teenagers, selling newspapers for a penny a paper, are pushed to the limit when newspaper moguls Hearst and Pulitzer try to take away more of their meager profits. Jack Kelly becomes the leader who rallies the newsies from across the city to take a stand and strike against the most powerful publishers in the country. Their cause becomes even bigger than any of the newsies imagined when they realize they’re fighting for all the children working in unfair and unsafe conditions across the nation.

“We have assembled a wildly talented cast of young people and adults in our community,” executive director Carol Scott said. “The energy just pours off the stage and every day they just take my breath away with their singing and dancing skills. When the rights became available, we knew we were ready to ‘seize the day’ and present this magical musical to the Northern Nevada community.”

The production is made possible by grants and sponsorships from the Nevada Arts Council, Carson City Cultural Commission and Sierra Nevada Media Group.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students and $8 for ages 4 to 12. Tickets are available at http://www.wildhorsetheater.com or by calling the box office at 775-440-1170. Seating is first come, first served. There is no assigned seating.