Williams to perform free show at Epic Rides Pro Mountain Bike Series

Keller Williams will bring his new Tom Petty-inspired project titled “Keller Williams’ PettyGrass” at a free show at Epic Rides Pro Mountain Bike Series on June 29 in Carson City.

Williams will be joined by the genre-bending Springfield, Mo., ensemble the Hillbenders, performing select covers in a rollicking bluegrass style. For more insight into the new project, view the extensive interview feature via Billboard.

Keller Williams’ PettyGrass began in 2015 when he put together a set of Petty covers for his annual hometown SPCA benefit, recording the rehearsals as voice memos on his phone. After Petty’s death, Williams and his longtime collaborator Jeff Covert enhanced these recordings and posted them as a tribute to the artist’s legacy and inspiration. These special Pettygrass performances pay homage by bringing a new perspective to Petty’s time-honored songs.

Williams career spans 23 studio albums and more than a dozen collaborations. His live shows and ability to seamlessly transition between genres has garnered a large and loyal cult following, as well as positive coverage from the press including Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Relix, Acoustic Guitar and more. In 2018, Williams released his first entirely instrumental album, SANS, which Paste Magazine called “another satisfying addition to Williams’s remarkable repertoire.”

Following up his two simultaneous 2017 releases, SYNC and RAW, SANS features eight previously released acoustic tracks, now enhanced with more bold acoustic bass and drum samples, plus one brand new composition. Listen to the album’s opening track “Fat B,” originally recorded for 1998’s SPUN and hear his song “M&Ms,” which recently was spotlighted by the Bluegrass Situation.