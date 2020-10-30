Wishing you all a very happy Halloween, I mean, Nevada Day! (recipe)

Harlequin Halloween Bundt Cake by Dana’s Desserts of Carson City.

Courtesy

Halloween is my favorite holiday — or shall we say, Nevada Day is my favorite holiday! I was born and raised in Carson City, and I participated in the parade every year for the first 14 years of my life. I’ve ridden on firetrucks with my Dad and the folks at Warren Engine Company No. 1, and I’ve marched while playing clarinet with the school band.

After that, I attended the parade as a spectator for at least as many years. I love everything about Nevada Day.

Although COVID-19 has caused the parade to be canceled, the Nevada Day Committee has worked hard this year to bring back some of our favorite events. New events have been added to the schedule as well. The weather forecast is predicting another beautiful, sunny Nevada Day this year, so put on your favorite Nevada Day gear or Halloween costume and head out to enjoy some of these great events. The schedule can be found here: https://nevadaday.com/ schedule-of-events-details/.

Dressing up and eating treats are my two most favorite things about Halloween. My Mom and I have enjoyed countless hours making costumes for ourselves, my son, and our husbands. The CDC is recommending against door-to-door trick-or-treating, but not all is lost. There are many opportunities to celebrate the “treating” part of Halloween with homemade sweets.

Whether it is baked donuts, popcorn balls, decorated sugar cookies, or Rice Krispie treats, there are endless ways to celebrate the season with our kids and not miss out on any of the sweetness. (And just think, no night of walking around in the freezing cold while your little one is running from house to house. OK, I love that part, too, but I’ll look forward to doing it next year.)

Resilience and creativity in the face of adversity is what we, as Americans, do. It is what we, as Nevadans do. Nevadans are a hearty bunch, independent in spirit but willing to come together to get the job done. As we go into the holiday season, I invite you to look at it as an opportunity to create new family traditions and celebrate the togetherness we have in our individual households.

Our recipe this week comes from Dana’s Desserts of Carson City. Dana is my Aunt, and she has been baking for most of her life. Dana can and will make anything your heart desires. Order direct by emailing her at danasdessertscc@gmail.com. You can also check out her Facebook page @danasdessertscc.

Dana’s treats have always made holidays special, and this year is no different. For Halloween, Dana is sharing her recipe for Harlequin Halloween Bundt Cake. This colorful cake is sure to please any ghost or goblin haunting your house. Stay healthy and enjoy!

Harlequin Halloween Bundt Cake

Vanilla Bundt Cake:

3 cups all purpose flour

3 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup pasteurized egg whites (can use from a carton or use the whites from 7 eggs) 1 1/2 cups buttermilk, room temperature

2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Gel food coloring (purple, orange, and green) Halloween sprinkles

Directions for making the Vanilla Bundt Cake:

Mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a stand mixer with paddle attachment or use a hand mixer until ingredients are fully combined. Cut the butter into pieces and slowly mix into the dry ingredients on low speed. Continue to mix until no large chunks of butter remain and the batter looks crumbly. Pour in the egg whites and mix on low speed until incorporated. Add the buttermilk in 2 installments and mix on low speed. Finally, add in the oil and vanilla extract and mix on low speed for about 30 seconds until everything is properly mixed. Divide the batter into 3 medium bowls. Add your 3 gel food colorings into the bowls and mix well.

Drop large dollops of batter into bundt pan, alternating the colors until all of the batter has been placed in a pan. Bake for approximately 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool on a rack for about 20 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate.

Chocolate Glaze:

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter

1/2 cup powdered sugar, sifted

3 tablespoons milk

Directions for making the chocolate glaze:

Place the chocolate and butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir until both are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the powdered sugar and milk until smooth. Spoon the chocolate glaze over the cake and decorate with sprinkles. Let set for 15 minutes before serving.

Dana Hastings is the baker extraordinaire and owner of Dana’s Desserts of Carson City, where no job is too sweet. Examples of Dana’s treats can be found on her Facebook page @danasdessertscc or on Instagram @danasdessertscc. Contact her via email at danasdessertscc@gmail.com. Angela Bullentini Wolf is Owner/Manager of Gather, a farm to table, fine casual restaurant located at 402 N. Carson Street in downtown Carson City.