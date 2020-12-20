Youth Theatre Carson City debuts ‘Yes Virginia: The Movie Musical’

Youth Theatre Carson City is producing a production of Macy’s “Yes Virginia: The Movie Musical,” which will be available on-demand Dec.18-31 at www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com and Showtix4U.com.

Youth Theatre Carson City is producing a production of Macy’s “Yes Virginia: The Movie Musical,” which will be available on-demand through Dec. 31 at http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com and Showtix4U.com.

COVID-19 restrictions may have closed down the theatres, but that hasn’t stopped the kids at Youth Theatre Carson City from sharing their love of the performing arts with their community. Following all local and state safety guidelines, this cast of talented young people has worked hard to bring a one-of-a-kind movie musical experience straight to your living room this holiday season. Like many small businesses, Youth Theatre Carson City has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes Virginia The Movie Musical” is a fundraiser to help keep their doors open so they can continue to provide quality opportunities and arts education to this community.

Based on the acclaimed Children’s book by Chris Piehal and the popular animated television special, Macy’s Yes Virginia The Musical tells the true story of a little girl named Virginia O’Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the newspaper in 1897 asking for proof that there really is a Santa Claus, and the famed editorial response.

Yes Virginia: The Movie Musical features a cast of 25 local young performers ages 7-16 who sing, dance and act their way into the heart of this cherished holiday story.

Leading the cast is Lily Maguire as Virginia, Victoria Quintana as her best friend Ollie, Jaymes Escobedo as the crusty Mr. Church, Erich Parker as a Scraggly Santa, and Emma Cavner as The Librarian. Also featured are Aven McColl as the bully Charlotte, Sylvia Cross as her cat Mrs. Whiskers, and a loveable cast of city dwellers.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all the hard work these amazing kids have put into this production,” commented Andie Wilkerson, Youth Theatre Carson City’s Artistic Director. “Over the course of just five Saturdays, these kids learned an entire show of songs, lines, and blocking. Each one of them shines up on the screen, and I can’t wait to share their incredible talent with our community.”

“This has been an exciting and nerve-wracking experience,” Wilkerson continues. “Every week it seemed our safety restrictions and therefore our plans had to change, but this wonderful cast rolled with the punches and was able to produce something truly special. We all learned a little about perseverance and patience, and a lot about movie making along the way.”

Youth Theatre Carson City’s Yes Virginia the Movie Musical is available at http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com and Showtix4U.com. Tickets are $15 single and $30 household viewing.

For information, contact Youth Theatre Carson City at 775.315.2501 or visit http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.