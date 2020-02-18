Youth Theatre Carson City garners national awards

Youth Theatre Carson City’s Showstoppers show choir traveled to Southern California to compete in the Musical Theatre Competitions of America 2020, a national competition with 35 teams representing 19 states and three countries, and brought home two major awards: second place Advanced/Open Musical Revue and third place Advanced/Open Ensemble Performance.

Not only did the whole group receive two awards, but two of the Youth Theatre Carson City Showstoppers, Hannah Walker and Jalina Whitney, were selected from over 700 auditioners to participate in a showcase directed and choreographed by Broadway professionals and to perform in front of a packed house of over 1,200 at the conclusion of the competition.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all our amazing young performers and the hard work they have put into their performances,” Andie Wilkerson, Youth Theatre Carson City’s artistic director, said in a news release. “Each one of them shines up on that stage, and as a team, they are incredible.”

The Showstoppers worked over the past several months on two performance pieces, and on individual performances that were adjudicated at the competition.

Made up of 22 local young singers, dancers and actors between the ages of 11-18, the Showstoppers tour and compete bringing their love of the arts to their community, and now to a national stage.

You can catch the Youth Theatre Carson City Showstoppers as they perform their award-winning performance pieces and more at Youth Theatre Carson City’s End-of-the-Season Showcase on April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center. Admission is free.