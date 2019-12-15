Youth Theatre Carson City presents ‘An Evening with The Stars’

Youth Theatre Carson City will hold its holiday fundraiser, “An Evening With the Stars,” on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Carson City Community Center.

Featuring a lineup of local and regional celebrities, An Evening with the Stars is a night of song and dance. Along with a performance by Youth Theatre Carson City Showstoppers, An Evening With the Stars will feature performances by: Elvis Presley, recreated by Matt Wilkerson; Barbra Streisand, portrayed by Cindy Sabatini; local band Constant Coogan; former Showstopper Darby Beckwith; and a special appearance by Bea Arthur, brought to life by Adam Whitney.

An Evening with the Stars is a fundraiser to benefit the Youth Theatre Carson City Showstoppers as they prepare to attend the Musical Theatre Competitions of America, a national event, in Fullerton, California this February. Over the course of three days, the Showstoppers will experience a real professional audition, learn about auditioning and applying for colleges, take master classes from Broadway professionals, and compete against nationally recognized musical theatre programs from all 50 states for prestigious awards and honors.

Made up of 22 local singers, dancers and actors ages 8-18, the Showstoppers tour the region bringing their love of the arts to this community.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 students and seniors. For information, contact Youth Theatre Carson City at 775-315-2501 or visit http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.