Youth Theatre Carson City presents Shrek the Musical starting Friday

Youth Theatre Carson City will present Shrek the Musical, Jr., for eight performances, Friday through Jan. 26 in the Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Carson City Community Center.

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical, Jr, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical.

The production features a cast of over 80 local young performers grades K-12 who will sing, dance and act their way into your hearts. Leading the cast are Trevor Young and Jake Nichols as Shrek, Erich Parker and Camilla Beckwith as Donkey, and Hannah Walker, Sydney Berg, Anna Roylance and Charlotte Choat as Princess Fiona.

Also featured are Hayden Breiter and Zimri Greenwood as the evil Lord Farquaad, Joss Pedersen and Parker Schmid as Pinocchio, and Madison Hager and Robert Woodrum as Gingy.

Youth Theatre Carson City’s Shrek The Musical, Jr. runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 students and seniors. For information, contact Youth Theatre Carson City at 775-315-2501 or visit http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.