1-15 near Las Vegas Strip closed 9 hours after fatal, possible road rage, shooting

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators and crime scene analysts work the scene of a crash on I-15 southbound in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. A driver found dead after the crash on the busy freeway overnight had been shot in the head, and investigators are trying to unravel what might have been a road rage killing, a police official said Wednesday.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS — A key freeway in Las Vegas reopened Wednesday following a more than nine-hour closure to investigate a crash that revealed a driver was shot in the head and killed in what investigators think might have been a road rage killing.

The incident closed Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip until 10 a.m., snarling the morning commute for thousands of motorists on a freeway that’s also the main route between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight while a woman in her late 30s was driving home from work at a downtown Las Vegas casino, Lt. Ray Spencer said. Her name was not immediately made public.

“What we’re trying to determine is what led to the shooting,” Spencer told reporters. “It is potentially a road rage incident.”

Spencer asked for witnesses to contact police if they saw the woman’s blue Nissan Versa before it veered across the freeway and slammed into a Dodge Charger about 12:20 a.m.

The man driving the Charger was hospitalized with unspecified injuries that Spencer said did not appear to be life-threatening. Spencer said the man is not a suspect in the shooting.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers initially thought the woman died in the crash, Spencer said.