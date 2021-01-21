1 COVID-19 death in Carson City, 106 new cases reported Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 60’s.

CCHHS is also reporting 106 new cases and 120 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,481, with 5,849 recoveries and 170 deaths; 4,462 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,608 2,427 3,087 94 56,546 Douglas County 2,304 996 1,283 25 49,695 Lyon County 2,499 1,019 1,431 49 57,987 Storey County 70 20 48 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,481 4,462 5,849 170 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 1/27/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Storey County Emergency Management Satellite Office20 E St, Virginia City 1/29/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.