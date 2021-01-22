1 wrong plate, 1 fake ID, 1 charge in Ohio and no bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 10:20 a.m., Amy Zieroth, 26, was transferred from the Washoe County Jail to Carson City on a felony warrant charging failure to appear. Bail was set at $5,000.

THURSDAY

• At 12:59 p.m., a 19-year-old factory worker was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to an address on Hampton Drive. The victim had injuries to her arm and back, according to the arrest report. His bail was set at $3,000.

FRIDAY

• At 9:37 a.m., Michael Mitchell, 36, was arrested at the Super 8 Motel on three outstanding warrants including a charge of felony possession of a credit card. A search also found meth and needles in the room. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as three separate warrants. Bail was set at $6,280.

• At 1:06 p.m., a 28-year-old man was arrested on a domestic battery 1st offense charge after the victim, his girlfriend, reported him to deputies saying he had become increasingly violent with her. The arrest report says she had a black eye and several bruises. His bail was set at $3,000.

• At 7:42 p.m., Mark Samuel was charged with a felony for breaking his girlfriend’s phone when she threatened to call 911 during an argument. The arrest report says he was highly intoxicated and that the victim had a large welt on her head. He was also charged with domestic battery 1st offense. Bail was set at $8,000.

SATURDAY

• At 12:30 p.m., Anthony Fondi, 26, was arrested after a clerk at the Hardman House reported him asking extra time to check out of a room and told deputies he had blood on his hands. Deputies went to the room to serve a contempt of court warrant. A search of his person found a quantity of both heroin and meth along with several needles. Bail was set at $9,000.

• At 5 p.m., a 69-year-old transient was arrested after returning to the Spirit of Hope residence, and falling asleep on a couch. The arrest report says he was intoxicated. He was jailed because he was on deferred sentencing with a no alcohol condition. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:57 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were called to a residence on East Nye Lane. She was charged with hitting her husband in the eye. Bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

• At 4:34 a.m., Shawn Siney, 43, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Carson Street for having the wrong license plate on his vehicle. He gave the deputy an ID that wasn’t his. He was charged with a false ID to avoid prosecution, impersonating another person, the fictitious license plate and a contempt of court warrant issued in Ohio. He was held without bail.

• At 6:47 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were called to the Texaco gas station on Rand Avenue for a report of a woman attacking her boyfriend. He had a lump on his forehead and broken glasses. She was also held on a contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $3,500.

MONDAY

• At 10:50 a.m., a 29-year-old was booked on a charge of conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle. He was held without bail.

• At 10:52 a.m., a 28-year-old was charged with graffiti violations after witnesses reported him writing on the walls of the William Street Starbucks and the Golden Dragon restaurant. Bail was set at $500.

• At 4:20 p.m., 63-yar-old was arrested after deputies were dispatched to Edmonds and Koontz. The arrest report says he was seen “stumbling” around his pickup truck, throwing beer cans out of it. After he left the scene he was tracked to his residence where deputies found him sitting in the vehicle then watched as he got out of the truck and walked into the garage. The deputy had to grab him and walk him back to the driveway. He was charged with DUI 1st offense and two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer. Bail was set at $1,600.