10 new COVID-19 cases among Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 10 new cases and 16 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,154, with 1,048 recoveries and 15 deaths, 91 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 494 43 443 8 Douglas County 274 16 257 1 Lyon County 377 32 339 6 Storey County 9 0 9 0 TOTAL 1,154 91 1,048 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 16 th , 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mills Park Seely Loop (Seely Loop, Carson City, enter off of Saliman Rd)

, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. September 17 th , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Springs Senior Center (2945 Ft Churchill St, Silver Springs)

, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.