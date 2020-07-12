10 new COVID-19 cases in Carson and Lyon on Sunday; total cases past 450

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 10 new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 453, with 315 recoveries and eight deaths, 130 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a recent travel history.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a recent travel history.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a recent travel history.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a recent travel history.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a social gathering out of state.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult male Carson City resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 220 68 146 6 10 Douglas County 86 31 55 0 Lyon County 145 31 112 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 453 130 315 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.