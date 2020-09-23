10 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County on Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 10 new cases and 14 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,264, with 1,134 recoveries and 16 deaths, 114 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 536 36 492 8 Douglas County 296 28 267 1 Lyon County 423 50 366 7 Storey County 9 0 9 0 TOTAL 1,264 114 1,134 16

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. These events are testing only, flu vaccine will not be available.

September 24 th , 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. East Fork Fire Station 12 (3620 N Sunridge Dr, Carson City)

, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. September 25 th , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lockwood Senior Center (800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood)

, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.