10 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas and Lyon on Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 10 new cases and 19 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 718, with 567 recoveries and 12 deaths, 139 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 323 50 266 7 Douglas County 181 45 136 0 Lyon County 210 42 163 5 Storey County 4 2 2 0 TOTAL 718 139 567 12

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 4, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carson High School (1111 N Saliman Rd, Carson City)

August 7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. New Yerington City Hall (14 Joe Parr Way, Yerington)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.