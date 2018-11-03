100 percent of backlogged rape kits now at labs

The Attorney General's Office says almost all of the nearly 8,000 backlogged rape test kits have now been sent to test labs.

So far, Attorney General Adam Laxalt said those tested DNA kits have resulted in 17 arrests statewide.

In addition, the office is proposing a contract to begin tracking sexual assault kits in Washoe and Clark counties by putting the information into an electronic database so survivors can see the status of their case.

The contract for $523,268 will go before the Board of Examiners later this month.

Some 2,384 of the 7,645 untested kits have been sent to labs and 5,947 have been tested. Those kits have resulted in 636 DNA matches with at least 17 arrests.