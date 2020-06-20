11 COVID-19 recoveries announced, with 1 new Carson City case

Carson City Health and Human Services reported one new positive case and 11 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 275, with 209 recoveries and seven deaths, 59 cases remain active.

The new case is:

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 127 24 98 5 6 Douglas County 49 11 38 0 Lyon County 98 24 72 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 275 59 209 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.