11 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries in Carson City region

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 new positive cases and 14 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 543, with 396 recoveries and nine deaths, 138 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with a recent travel history.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a worksite exposure.

An adult female Douglas County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 267 73 187 7 13 Douglas County 112 31 81 0 Lyon County 162 34 126 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 543 138 396 9

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 23, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City) 400 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.