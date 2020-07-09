11 new COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries reported Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 11 new positive cases and 21 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 423, with 292 recoveries and eight deaths, 123 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s who attended a social gathering.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previous case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a recent travel history.

A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with a connection to out of state travelers.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a previous case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previous case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 199 63 130 6 9 Douglas County 82 28 54 0 Lyon County 140 32 106 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 423 123 292 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 10, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Stage High School (3755 Spruce Ave, Silver Springs) 200 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.