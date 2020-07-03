11 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas and Lyon; 13 now hospitalized

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 new positive cases and two additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 372, with 260 recoveries and seven deaths, 105 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 172 52 115 5 13 Douglas County 72 22 50 0 Lyon County 126 30 94 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 372 105 260 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

In observance of Independence Day, the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline will be closed Saturday. It will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.