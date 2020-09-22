11 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties on Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 11 new cases and eight additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,254, with 1,120 recoveries and 16 deaths, 118 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 80’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 529 39 482 8 Douglas County 296 29 266 1 Lyon County 420 50 363 7 Storey County 9 0 9 0 TOTAL 1,254 118 1,120 16

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. These events are testing only, flu vaccine will not be available.

September 24 th , 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. East Fork Fire Station 12 (3620 N Sunridge Dr, Carson City)

, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. September 25 th , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lockwood Senior Center (800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood)

, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.